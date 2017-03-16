Honeysuckle Creek celebrates 50 years...

Honeysuckle Creek celebrates 50 years of making space history

Eighty two year-old John Saxon was one of the first to lay his eyes on images of the moon landing as they beamed in from space to the Honeysuckle Creek tracking station, south-west of Tharwa. The Kambah resident spent 30 years of his impressive career working for NASA as part of the Manned Space Flight Network and later transported the largest lump of Apollo 11 moon rock outside of the United States to Australia.

