Hibernation for Deep-Space Exploration Could Happen Sooner Than You Imagined

7 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

Might humans take a cue from bears and other hibernating animals and go to sleep for months or years at a time? While the technology is still in its infancy, a paper from the aerospace engineering company SpaceWorks Enterprises suggests that it could be possible in the next 10 to 20 years. If a hibernation system can be made to work, it could potentially cut down on some of the risks of long-term space travel.

