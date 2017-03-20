Harried 'Space Between...

"THE SPACE BETWEEN US" - 2 stars - Britt Robertson, Asa Butterfield, Janet Montgomery, Gary Oldman, Carla Gugino; PG-13 ; in general release "The Space Between Us" plays like an extended movie trailer. After a promising first act, things start coming at you in disjointed and frenetic fashion, with enough high points to give you a sense of a story, but a lingering feeling that the film still doesn't know what it wants to be.

