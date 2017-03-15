Grand Valley students designing space...

Grand Valley students designing space tool for NASA

12 hrs ago Read more: WXMI-TV Grand Rapids

A group of undergraduate engineering students called The Grand Valley North Stars are designing a tool that NASA may use in future space missions. They're doing it as part of NASA's 'Micro-g NExT' design challenge, which invites undergraduate student teams to build and test a device that addresses a current space exploration challenge.



