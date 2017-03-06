Good for Life? Megatelescope Will Probe Newfound Worlds' Atmospheres

Telescopes around the world have turned their gazes to the seven Earth-size planets of the TRAPPIST-1 star system - but it's an upcoming megatelescope that could reveal whether any of them have life-friendly atmospheres. The James Webb Space Telescope , set to launch in 2018 , is sensitive enough to identify the chemical components of the planets' atmospheres as the worlds pass in front of their star, NASA officials said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.