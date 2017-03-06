Good for Life? Megatelescope Will Probe Newfound Worlds' Atmospheres
Telescopes around the world have turned their gazes to the seven Earth-size planets of the TRAPPIST-1 star system - but it's an upcoming megatelescope that could reveal whether any of them have life-friendly atmospheres. The James Webb Space Telescope , set to launch in 2018 , is sensitive enough to identify the chemical components of the planets' atmospheres as the worlds pass in front of their star, NASA officials said.
