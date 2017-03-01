Former astronaut, transport minister Marc Garneau visits U.S. capital, space station
As a past extraterrestrial traveller, Garneau is telling the crowd at an aviation conference that current visits are longer and harder on the body than his own trips - he says he used to be able to go out to a restaurant the same day he returned to Earth. Via video, he asked U.S. astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Peggy Whitson questions like how they trained for their mission.
