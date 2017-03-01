Five cool facts about the International Space Station you never heard of
Sixteen nations were involved in the construction of the ISS - The United States, Russia, Canada, Japan, Belgium, Brazil, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. 2. The first mission to the ISS was on 2nd November, 2000 and since then it has been continuously occupied.
