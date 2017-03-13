European Space Agency's Jupiter mission set to launch in 2022
ESA is scheduled to launch its Jupiter exploring spacecraft in 2022 on a mission to examine the giant planet's turbulent atmosphere, enormous magnetosphere, its set of tenuous dark rings and satellites. With arrival in the Jovian system in 2029, the Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer Juice - will spend three-and-a-half years examining Jupiter, the European Space Agency said.
