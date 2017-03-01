Earth's orbiting junkyard threatens the space economy: 'It's kind of like the Wild West'
You never see it in those lovely NASA pictures of Earth, but the space surrounding our pale blue dot is a cosmic junkyard. Debris abounds, moving at ludicrous speeds and presenting plenty of hassles for satellite operators who do business in orbit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC