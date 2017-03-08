Earth's orbiting junkyard threatens the space economy
Debris abounds, moving at ludicrous speeds and presenting plenty of hassles for satellite operators who do business in orbit. This pollution poses an existential risk for greater commercialisation of space, from the grand ambitions of Elon Musk's SpaceX Corp. and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin to other players who see promising futures for an array of space activities, from tourism, to imaging, to pharmaceutical research.
