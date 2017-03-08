CSUN to fly first space satellite mission: a Ita ll help get us to Marsa
The CSUNSat1 was designed and built by CSUN computer science and engineering students and will be shot into space this month and released from the International Space Station this spring. A toaster-size satellite will soar toward the heavens next week to conduct research that could enable future deep-space missions to Mars.
