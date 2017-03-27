Countdown to SpaceX's first-ever launch of a used rocket
The launch will mark the first time SpaceX -- the private space venture headed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk -- will use a first-stage rocket booster that was previously flown to space and returned safely to Earth. There's a backup launch window on April 1, according to SpaceX, in case the flight needs to be postponed due to bad weather or issues with the rocket.
