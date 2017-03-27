Countdown to history: Where to watch ...

Countdown to history: Where to watch SpaceXa s historic launch today

13 hrs ago

Hawthorne-based SpaceX could make the history books again today if it successfully launches the first-ever used rocket booster from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This SES-10 mission is set to deliver a communications satellite into Geostationary Transfer Orbit after it takes off at 3:27 p.m. PDT.

Chicago, IL

