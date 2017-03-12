China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Pro...

China Plans to Launch Lunar Space Probe Before the End of the Year

On Tuesday, China announced the launch of space probe that will get samples from moon before 2017 ends. The project will create a competition between China and the US, as Trump plans to renew the U.S for its space explorations.

