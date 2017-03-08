Buzz Aldrin Visits White House, Talks Space with Vice President Mike Pence
Fun to host a true American explorer, Buzz Aldrin, at the @WhiteHouse as we work to shape the space policy of our administration. pic.twitter.com/22tFtQknUp Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin , the second person ever to walk on the moon, stopped by the White House Friday to talk space with Vice President Mike Pence.
