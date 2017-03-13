Buzz Aldrin: Pence Offered Few Details of Space Policy in White House Meeting
Vice President Mike Pence didn't offer any hints about what the Trump administration might do in space when he met with Buzz Aldrin last week, the former astronaut said March 14 . A March 10 tweet from the official account of the vice president featured a picture of Pence meeting with Aldrin at the White House.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Thu
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC