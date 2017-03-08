Build Your Own Space Program with This Realistic Simulator [Sponsored]
If you've ever wanted a taste of real aerospace, look no further than Kerbal Space Program . Aside from the green cartoon astronauts, this computer simulator is all business.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Space.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|4 hr
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Fri
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC