Bud on Mars: How Budweiser wants to get beer into space
Researchers at NASA are currently figuring out the best way to feed astronauts who will eventually live on Mars -- the people over at Budweiser are working on something that is arguably equally important: getting beer on Mars. The brewer announced its intentions of bringing beer to the Red Planet, but brewing beer there poses certain challenges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ComputerWorld.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC