Bromsgrove school mascot launched into space

17 hrs ago Read more: Evesham Journal

After weeks of anticipation, Bromsgrove Bear was rocketed to a height of 35km, wearing his red school jumper, before crashing back to Earth. Year two pupils were able to watch the flight from the comfort of their classroom, thanks to video camera mounted to the stuffed toy.

