Boeing tests Starliner capsule at NM Spaceport

Boeing tests Starliner capsule at Spaceport America LAS CRUCES - Boeing has moved one step closer to carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2mDhF1f The Boeing Starliner is deployed at Spaceport America for a 40,000-foot drop to test parachute deployment and determine if the vessel is safe for use by future NASA astronauts.

Chicago, IL

