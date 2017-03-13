Boeing tests Starliner capsule at NM Spaceport
Boeing tests Starliner capsule at Spaceport America LAS CRUCES - Boeing has moved one step closer to carrying astronauts to the International Space Station. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://lcsun.co/2mDhF1f The Boeing Starliner is deployed at Spaceport America for a 40,000-foot drop to test parachute deployment and determine if the vessel is safe for use by future NASA astronauts.
