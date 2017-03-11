Astronauts set to conduct spacewalks ...

Astronauts set to conduct spacewalks to upgrade ISS13 min ago

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Washington, Mar 24 Astronauts aboard the International Space Station will conduct three 6.5-hour long spacewalks starting today to prepare for the future arrival of commercial crew spacecraft and upgrade station hardware. The first spacewalk will prepare the Pressurised Mating Adapter-3 for installation of the second International Docking Adapter, which will accommodate commercial crew vehicle dockings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ... Thu DonaldJTurnip 2
News Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment... Mar 16 Jeff Brightone 1
News It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon Mar 11 Parden Pard 3
News If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15) Mar 10 positronium 194
D L bLeak reaper Feb 23 Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb '17 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb '17 WolvesPhartss 2
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Climate Change
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,592 • Total comments across all topics: 279,790,487

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC