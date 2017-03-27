Astronaut describes - puffy head' at Stamford's King School
NASA astronaut Rick Mastracchio, who has been on four space missions and nine spacewalks since 1996, met with students at King School in Stamford, Conn. on Friday, March, 31, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|3 hr
|Born in the USA
|22
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb '17
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC