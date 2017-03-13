Astronaut Buzz Aldrin wants to take you to Mars... using VR
We've long been promised that space tourism is on the way, but with Space X's rockets still not ready to carry passengers, it's down to VR to make that dream a reality. Sure, venturing into space with VR is nothing new, both the BBC and Samsung have each already launched their own VR-based space experiences , but now things are going one giant leap for mankind further.
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
