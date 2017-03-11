America's Next Great Space Engine Is Here
Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin space start-up aims to have a new rocket engine ready for installation aboard United Launch Alliance's new Vulcan rocket by 2019. Rival Aerojet Rocketdyne , meanwhile, is betting on Blue Origin to fail -- or at least encounter enough problems in developing the engine to give Aerojet a chance to catch up with its own AR1 engine, due out no sooner than 2020.
