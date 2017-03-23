Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Pl...

Air Force's Mysterious X-37B Space Plane Breaks Orbital Record

15 hrs ago

The ongoing mission of the U.S. Air Force's robotic X-37B space plane is now the longest in the clandestine program's history. As of today , the X-37B has spent 675 days on its latest Earth-circling mission, which is known as Orbital Test Vehicle-4 .

Chicago, IL

