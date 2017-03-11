11 things to do in Wales if you're obsessed with space and stargazing
If you have a real love for all things space, stars, moon and spaceships, there are plenty of events to whet the appetite in Wales. Whether it's seeing Professor Brian Cox on his live tour, getting up close and personal to some real moon rock or simply parking up, putting on a warm coat and looking at the night sky, here's our guide to where to go to enjoy all things space.
Start the conversation, or Read more at IcNetwork.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sea ice cover at both poles at lowest point of ...
|9 hr
|DonaldJTurnip
|2
|Trump's budget would torpedo Obama's investment...
|Mar 16
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|It's a ravioli! It's a UFO! It's a moon
|Mar 11
|Parden Pard
|3
|If there's alien life in the universe, where is... (Jul '15)
|Mar 10
|positronium
|194
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb '17
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb '17
|WolvesPhartss
|2
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC