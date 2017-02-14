Zitec develops innovative project for the European Space Agency
After the validation and testing of the technology in the laboratory, Zitec is planning for the future to extend the production of devices intended for outer space Zitec, a leading local producers of online applications, developed in partnership with the Institute of Space Sciences in Magurele, a laboratory prototype for a photodetector that can track and record optical phenomena in space and the upper atmosphere, in a project for the European Space Agency funded through the PRODEX program, coordinated nationally by the Romanian Space Agency . The project is a first for the European area, the innovation consisting of using a new type of sensor that can be used to detect the optical phenomena in space, in wavelengths UV .
