You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What it really means to be a Canadian astronaut
This week, the Canadian Space Agency announced that it had pared down a shortlist of 72 Canadians - from more than 3,000 applicants - to become the country's next astronaut. To the casual observer, the job of astronaut is the epitome of adventurer; with your nation's flag on your shoulder, you become a literal voyager to the stars.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|5 hr
|SoE
|5
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan 11
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan 4
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
|Gold Star family of slain California soldier bo...
|Dec '16
|West 11th
|25
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC