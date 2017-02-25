Wondering what Austin looks like from space? Check out this photo | All...
If you've ever lay in the grass at Zilker Park staring up at the sky thinking, "I wonder what Austin looks like from space," wonder no more. NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough shared a photo of Austin from the International Space Station on Twitter Saturday, writing, "Good morning USA! Austin Texas looking good from @Space_Station."
