Waking climate change's sleeping giant

A world-leading glaciologist visiting New Zealand says scientists are fast running out of time to fully understand dramatic changes under way in climate change's sleeping giant: Antarctica. Professor Eric Rignot, based at the University of California, Irvine and NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, will this week give a free talk in Wellington , outlining growing concerns scientists have about the frozen continent and pressing the urgent case for action on climate change today.

