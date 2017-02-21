Virtual Reality Comes to the Space St...

Virtual Reality Comes to the Space Station

Packed inside a Dragon cargo ship scheduled to dock with the space station tomorrow morning is a technology that, for all the attention it gets on Earth, has yet to be tried in orbit: an Oculus Rift headset, modified and certified for use in space. The French space agency CNES sent up the headset and associated hardware - together called "Perspectives" - for use in neuroscience experiments to be conducted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

Chicago, IL

