Virtual Reality Comes to the Space Station

Packed inside a Dragon cargo ship scheduled to dock with the space station tomorrow morning is a technology that, for all the attention it gets on Earth, has yet to be tried in orbit: an Oculus Rift headset, modified and certified for use in space. The French space agency CNES sent up the headset and associated hardware - together called "Perspectives" - for use in neuroscience experiments to be conducted by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

