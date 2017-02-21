Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo Aces 3rd Glide Test Flight

Virgin Galactic's SpaceShipTwo aced its third unpowered free flight Friday , a glide test that marked the first time at the new space plane's controls for one former NASA astronaut. The VSS Unity , as the second SpaceShipTwo is called, took to the sky from the Mojave Air and Space Port in California under the wing of the company's WhiteKnightTwo mothership.

