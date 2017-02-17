UK government to set out powers paving way for first space satellite launch
Britain will set out powers this week which would allow the launch of space satellites from the country for the first time, the government said on Monday. Draft legislation, which will also allow for horizontal flights to the edge of space for scientific experiments and the establishment of space ports around Britain, will set out rules and regulations for the sector.
