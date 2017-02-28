Trump to Call For U.S. Return To Space Tonight
President Donald Trump will reportedly call for the return of manned U.S. missions to space during his first State of the Union Address to the nation Tuesday night. Last month, the Trump Administration requested a plan from NASA about how to put a man back on the moon by 2022.
