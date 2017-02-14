This is a legitimately funny space prank

Let's be real: If you were stuck in a house-sized tin can for months at a time with only your other crewmembers as company, you might get a little slap-happy and start pranking. A tweet sent by NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson shows her floating around in a cargo bag that NASA's Shane Kimbrough and European Space Agency astronaut Thomas Pesquet zipped her into.

