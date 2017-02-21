This billboard is causing outrage, but the people behind it are a secret
Molly Grace, owner of Kleur, is organizing a protest against a sign that says "Real men provide, Real women appreciate it, because she believes it is an attempt to silence women who want to be seen as equals to men. American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|2 hr
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC