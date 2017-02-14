The tourism space race heats up as Russia enters
The tourism space race heats up as Russia announces it will start selling rocket tickets for $250k next year in bid to beat Richard Branson and Elon Musk into orbit The race to get civilians into space is heating up as Russia announced it will start selling tickets next year in a bid to beat Richard Branson and Elon Musk into orbit. KosmoKurs is steaming ahead with plans for Russia's first reusable spacecraft for tourism, which is scheduled for to launch as early as 2019.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan 22
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan 20
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan 16
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
|Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over...
|Jan '17
|RUSSIA IN DECLINE
|5
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC