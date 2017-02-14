The tourism space race heats up as Ru...

The tourism space race heats up as Russia enters

Read more: Daily Mail

The tourism space race heats up as Russia announces it will start selling rocket tickets for $250k next year in bid to beat Richard Branson and Elon Musk into orbit The race to get civilians into space is heating up as Russia announced it will start selling tickets next year in a bid to beat Richard Branson and Elon Musk into orbit. KosmoKurs is steaming ahead with plans for Russia's first reusable spacecraft for tourism, which is scheduled for to launch as early as 2019.

