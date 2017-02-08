The Space Between Us: Britt Robertson...

The Space Between Us: Britt Robertson and Asa Butterfield star in sci-fi love story

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

In this interplanetary adventure, a space shuttle embarks on the first mission to colonize Mars, only to discover after takeoff that one of the astronauts is pregnant. Shortly after landing, she dies from complications while giving birth to the first human born on the red planet never revealing who the father is.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Tue RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan '17 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Iran
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,112 • Total comments across all topics: 278,684,042

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC