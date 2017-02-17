The Greatest Space Missions Launched from NASA's Historic Pad 39A
NASA's historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida was first built to send astronauts to the moon and evolved into the departure point for space shuttles lifting off to Earth orbit. Now, the launch pad is entering its third iteration, supporting SpaceX launches of uncrewed and eventually crewed missions.
