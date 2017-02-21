Stennis Space Center engineer, Gautie...

Stennis Space Center engineer, Gautier students share orbit

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

In space, there are no guarantees. That's why NASA engineers make sure there are plenty of redundancies in case something goes wrong.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
D L bLeak reaper 15 hr Brandy trujillo 1
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Feb 7 RUSSIA in DECLINE 6
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Feb 4 WolvesPhartss 2
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan '17 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan '17 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan '17 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan '17 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,853 • Total comments across all topics: 279,116,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC