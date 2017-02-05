'Split' leads box office for third we...

'Split' leads box office for third week, tops 'Rings' and 'The Space Between Us'

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampton Roads Daily Press

For the third week in a row, Universal's "Split" landed in the No. 1 box office spot, beating out new releases, Paramount 's "Rings," STX Entertainment's "The Space Between Us" and Sony's "The Comedian."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Space Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i... Sat WolvesPhartss 2
News Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality... Fri SoE 5
News When computers were human: the black women behi... Jan 22 Ms Mack 3
News 'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r... Jan 20 What Ever Sells 1
News The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun Jan 16 1st Grade Math Wiz 1
News A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a... Jan 11 Batch 37 Pain Is ... 12
News Russia: Space ship malfunctions, breaks up over... Jan '17 RUSSIA IN DECLINE 5
See all Space Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Space Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,105 • Total comments across all topics: 278,596,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC