SpaceX's Road to Mars to Begin With First Mission From Iconic Apollo 11 Launch Pad

SpaceX is set to launch its Dragon cargo spacecraft atop a Falcon 9 rocket on Saturday, February 18th for a NASA-contracted mission to the International Space Station that will deliver supplies, scientific instruments, and hardware to the crew of the orbiting laboratory. The mission will also usher in a new era for SpaceX as they christen their use of the launch pad, which t will help fulfill the company's most ambitious space-faring goal: the colonization of another planet.

