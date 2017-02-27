SpaceX to fly private citizens to the moon, deep space, Elon Musk announces
Hawthorne-based SpaceX will be the first private company to fly people to the moon and into deep space next year, CEO Elon Musk announced this afternoon. Musk did not identify the two passengers, but said they have already paid a hefty fee for the trip, which would circumnavigate but not touch down on the moon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Press-Telegram.
Add your comments below
Space Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|D L bLeak reaper
|Feb 23
|Brandy trujillo
|1
|Russia's Proton rocket grounded by poor quality...
|Feb 7
|RUSSIA in DECLINE
|6
|You might have to fight Siberian wolves: What i...
|Feb 4
|WolvesPhartss
|2
|When computers were human: the black women behi...
|Jan '17
|Ms Mack
|3
|'Extreme year': 2016 declared hottest year on r...
|Jan '17
|What Ever Sells
|1
|The NASA data conspiracy theory and the cold sun
|Jan '17
|1st Grade Math Wiz
|1
|A New John Glenn Memorial is Being Considered a...
|Jan '17
|Batch 37 Pain Is ...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Space Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC