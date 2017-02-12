SpaceX successfully launches Dragon capsule from Launch complex 39A
SpaceX has been working on renovating historic Launch Complex 39A where NASA sent the Apollo moon missions into space. On February 19, SpaceX made its first launch from that famous facility sending a Falcon 9 tipped with a robotic Dragon capsule into space to rendezvous with the ISS.
