SpaceX Launching NASA Cargo from Apollo Pad Saturday: Watch It Live

11 hrs ago Read more: Space.com

SpaceX plans to launch an International Space Station resupply mission from a historic NASA pad Saturday morning , and you can watch the liftoff live. SpaceX's robotic Dragon cargo capsule is scheduled to launch atop the company's Falcon 9 rocket Saturday at 10:01 a.m. EST Saturday from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

