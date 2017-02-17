SpaceX launches for first time from h...

SpaceX launches for first time from historic Kennedy Space Centre pad

14 hrs ago

The SpaceX Falcon rocket launches from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida on Sunday, February 19, 2017, carrying a load of supplies for the International Space Station. Photo / AP Elon Musk's SpaceX christened historic Launch Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Centre with the first launch from the pad since the shuttle last flew more than five years ago.

Chicago, IL

