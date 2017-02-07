SpaceX is gearing up for a super-busy launch schedule
It's still a ways off, but the imminent increase in activity will take us one step closer to getting humans on Mars. SpaceX's launch pad rocket explosion in September 2016 was a serious blow to the company's reputation, but it soon got its project back on track with a faster-than-expected return to flight last month.
