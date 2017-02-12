SpaceX Falcon 9 Fire Test Successfully Done at Historic KSC Pad 39A

NASA did a hot fire test for Falcon 9 at old pad 39A and the test got successful giving way to a new launch next weekend. The whole atmosphere was covered with smoke on the north of launch complex at 4:30 p.m. EST, Feb. 12. The test was done on erected rocket through igniting first stage engines which were 9 in quantity and generated 1.7 million pounds of thrusts at 39A pad, according to UniverseToday .

Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.