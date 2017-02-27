SpaceX Could Beat NASA Back to the Moon
SpaceX's plan to fly two private citizens around the moon would put the company ahead of NASA's planned crewed flight with its Space Launch System megarocket. Yesterday, SpaceX announced its intention to send passengers on a crewed Dragon spacecraft, launched with a Falcon Heavy rocket, around the moon near the end of 2018.
