SpaceX completes static fire test, historic launch could come Saturday

On Sunday afternoon, SpaceX completed a static fire test of its Falcon 9 rocket in advance of a planned cargo launch to the International Space Station. During the short test all nine of its Merlin-1D engines fired while the rocket was clamped down.

